Rajkummar Rao has had a successful year and explains that a film doing well has nothing to do with its budget.
His horror comedy ‘Stree’ went on to become one of the highest grossers of 2018, with a box-office collection of Rs1.8 billion (Dh94.4 million) against its budget of Rs250 million.
Similarly, films such as ‘Raazi’, ‘Andhadun’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Hichki’ and ‘Pad Man’ managed to earn four to five times of their budgets.
On the other hand, big budget films such as ‘Race 3’, ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and ‘Zero’ bombed at the box office.
“I think success of the film is not determined by its budget. I feel it’s about the content. Content of the film eventually decides budget of your film so, if your content is strong and if your audience is able to connect with it then, it will do well,” said Rao.
The Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor-led ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ tells the story of a Hindu woman in love with a Muslim man, whose life falls apart when she discovers her father’s infidelity with a woman who aspires to be an actress.