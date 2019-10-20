Video was created by the filmmaker to celebrate Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

Rajkumar Hirani has said he’s “deeply honoured to have played a small part in showcasing Mahatma Gandhiji’s greatness”, as the filmmaker released a short video about the Indian freedom fighter.

The video, created by the filmmaker to celebrate Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, brought together leading actors including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Vicky Kaushal.

Hirani’s monochrome short film captured some of Gandhi’s most reiterated teachings and sayings including peace, non-violence and truth among others.

The clip starts with a running Charkha, a symbol Gandhi used to propagate his idea of Swadeshi.

Highlighting Gandhi’s idea of ‘non-violence’, Aamir said: “I am against non-violence because the solution it gives is transient and the hatred is forever.”

Then came Bhatt who emphasised the idea of ‘courage’, saying: “Weak people can’t forgive; it is a quality in the brave.”

“The best way to find you is to indulge self in other’s service,” said Salman while projecting Gandhi’s ideal of ‘service’.

Ranaut while bolstering the idea of ‘belief’, said: “Keeping a firm belief in its motive, an able body can surely change history’s path.”

“I am ready to die but without any such reason for which I am ready to kill,” said Ranbir.

“A human is made of their thoughts, what he thinks, becomes,” said Sonam.

Kaushal spoke about ‘truth’: “Happiness will come when what you think, say, and do is one.”

“Don’t lose hope in humanity for it is like a sea, if a few drops of it are dirty, they do not contaminate the whole body,” Shah Rukh concluded as ‘Vande Mataram’ was played at the end.