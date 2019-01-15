Commenting on the deathly silence in the film industry, Nanda said: “The industry is frightened. There are skeletons hoarded in many cupboards out here and there’s no land left for them to be buried. This silence is what we call ‘sanatta’ in Hindi. Everyone is speechless. They don’t know what to say. They don’t know who they should protect, the predators who are their dear friends or the survivors who need their support.”