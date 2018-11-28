The wedding season in Bollywood heats up as Priyanka Chopra gets ready to marry her American musician boyfriend Nick Jonas in true Indian style.
On Tuesday afternoon, the couple were spotted wearing Indian festive wear attending a traditional prayer ceremony at Chopra’s residence in Mumbai. While Jonas was wearing a salmon-coloured silk tunic, Chopra was wearing a powder blue tunic with silver embellishments. Jonas’ brother Joe and fiance Sophie Turner from ‘Game of Thrones’ also wore Indian outfits for the ceremony.
According to reports, Chopra and Jonas will head to Jodhpur in Rajasthan soon and begin their four-day wedding festivities in earnest from November 29 with a traditional Mehendi ceremony.
On December 2, a lavish Hindu wedding will be hosted at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace. A Christian wedding is also on the cards before the Hindu ceremony.
Like Deepika Padukone’s recent wedding in Italy, Chopra and Jonas are likely to keep the wedding an intimate affair. Their reception in New Delhi and Mumbai might see the Bollywood contingent attending.
While the guest list to this wedding is exclusive, Chopra and her mates have been keeping their fans updated of all the revelry by posting pictures. In October, Chopra’s glittering bridal shower in New York’s Tiffany & Co was closely followed. Chopra is not the only bride-to-be in Bollywood. Indian heiress Isha Ambani will also get married next month.
After Padukone and Singh’s lavish, but low-profile wedding in Lake Como in Italy, all eyes are now on Chopra and Jonas who briefly dated each other in New York before taking their relationship to the next level.