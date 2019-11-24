Bollywood tinsel party
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Arpita Khan - Salman Khan's sister - at Rohini Iyer's birthday bash Image Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif

When Bollywood’s top celebrity manager Rohini Iyer throws a birthday party in Mumbai, a galaxy of stars — no matter which part of the food chain they occupy — will turn up in their glittery best to spread the cheer.

On the evening of November 21, actors including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty, Tahira Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao dialled up the glamour on her special day.

For those few hours as they partied the night away, the actors forgot about their work and concentrated on having a good time and playing catch up.

A video in which Chopra Jonas is dancing with ‘War’ actress Vaani Kapoor to ‘Ghungroo Toot Gaye’ is also doing the rounds. Actors also took it upon themselves to share selfies from the night.

It’s no secret that celebrity managers hold immense sway in a star’s life in Bollywood and this was their way of paying it forward to Iyer.

