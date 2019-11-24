Weekend is here and it seems Bollywood celebrities are in a mood to party. And it is no less than a feast for the eyes when you get to see divas like Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas partying together under one roof. On Friday, celebrity manager Rohini Iyer hosted her birthday bash in Mumbai. From Priyanka, Katrina, to Kriti Sanon. Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and Huma Qureshi, several celebs marked their presence at the party. Image Credit: IANS