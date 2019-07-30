Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in ‘Saaho’. Image Credit: Supplied

In the mood for a romantic song where you see supremely gorgeous actors moon over each other against the backdrop of picturesque snow-clad mountains and a snazzy airport hangar? Fret not, the teaser to Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’ new song ‘Enni Soni’ from the highly-anticipated ‘Saaho’ is out now.

A teaser revealed on July 30 shows Kapoor in a billowing mustard and red gown as she flirts with Prabhas, in an all-white ensemble.

‘Enni Soni’ is sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar.

Directed by Sujeeth, ‘Saaho’ will release on August 20 and will feature ‘Baahubali’ superstar Prabhas in an action-driven role choreographed by Hollywood stunt director Kenny Bates.

Filmed extensively in Abu Dhabi, ‘Saaho’ is gaining traction for its high-octane stunts and car-explosion stunt sequences. More than 28 souped-up cars and five trucks were used to show the electrifying crash-and-burn scenes.

“‘Saaho’ is a high-paced action thriller with a bit of drama in it. They [TwoFour54, the media company that facilitated the shoot] stopped the traffic, gave us the best roads and the best buildings. We will come back again,” said Prabhas in a round table interaction with local journalists in Abu Dhabi after wrapping up his schedule last year. Around 250 crew members were hard at work in Abu Dhabi for more than a month to capture a string of gravity-defying stunts.