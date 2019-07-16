The actress is known for films like ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’, ‘Nayak’ and ‘Virasat’

Image Credit: Supplied

Actress Pooja Batra has confirmed her marriage with actor Nawab Shah.

Batra, who is known for her roles in the 90s hits such as ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’, ‘Nayak’ and ‘Virasat’, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of her wedding with Shah.

The former Miss India International also shared a photograph and captioned it: “With friends like Family at the... Thank you for an awesome stay. Expect to see us back soon.”

Shah also shared an image of himself along with Batra and a friend. He captioned it: “Thank you Arjun for this amazing evening. Lots of love to you.”

The two keep updating social media about each other.