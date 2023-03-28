The streaming giant, Netflix, has been served a legal notice for maligning Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit in one of the episodes in 'The Big Bang Theory'. According to reports, a political analyst has sent a legal notice to Netflix for describing Dixit in “derogatory terms".
In the legal notice, Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst, has asked the streamer to remove the first episode of season two where the character of Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar, and Jim Parsons -- who plays Sheldon Cooper -- compare Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene.
In a scene, Sheldon calls Rai Bachchan “a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit”. In response, Raj, says, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a [expletive]”
In the legal notice, Kumar points out that the remarks made by the character are not only offensive but also defamatory and sexist. He has asked the streamer to remove the episode in question or face legal action for promoting discrimination against women.