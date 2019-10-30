Neha launches ‘Freedom To Feed’ campaign against the taboo of public breastfeeding

Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia

For most, motherhood is a lifetime jovialness, however, many young mothers can feel the pressure of losing the post-partum weight quickly. This is especially true for celebrity mums.

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, who is married to model-actor Angad Bedi, was blessed with her baby girl Mehr last November, and has spoken boldly against being fat-shamed after pregnancy, in a note on social media.

Asked about the pressure, she said that it is there but does not bother her. “I have always tried to raise my voice in this regard. I believe this pressure needs to stop for everyone not just celebrities. I feel one should be fit. Fitness is a priority but not “fitting into” society’s standards regarding looks. As a new mum I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter,” the 39-year-old said.

She has also launched a ‘Freedom To Feed’ campaign against the taboo of public breastfeeding.

Her best friend and industry colleague Soha Ali Khan, 41, has also been vocal about the issue.

It is not healthy for any woman to deal with such pressures, said Khan. The actor tied the knot with actor Kunal Khemu in 2015, and actively posts about their two-year-old daughter Inaaya.

“It is high time people start respecting women and mothers for who they are and not focus on how they look,” she added.