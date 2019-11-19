Mumbai: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar during a programme in Mumbai on Oct 10, 2018.(Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Former beauty queen Manushi Chillar gave the first shot for her debut Hindi film ‘Prithviraj’ on Monday and it was extra special for her.

“It is really a beautiful coincidence that I gave my first shot for ‘Prithviraj’ on the same day that I had won Miss World two years back. November 18 is definitely one of the most special days of my life and I’m thrilled that two of my life’s biggest milestones fall on the same day. Giving the first shot for my debut film was simply surreal,” Chillar said.

Chillar said she is filled with gratitude.

“I know I have a lot of hard work to do to prove myself as an actor and I’m prepared to do just that. I wish the universe showers the film and me with tons of good luck,” she said.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, ‘Prithviraj’ is based on the life and heroism of the king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars actor Akshay Kumar in the title role while Chillar will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.