Actor Manoj Bajpayee announced on social media that he started shooting for his upcoming comedy-drama ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’.
The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram as he shared a picture of the shooting clapboard.
Earlier, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor also shared the poster of the movie saying: “Welcome aboard @diljitdosanjh, @BajpayeeManoj, and @fattysanashaikh for our next production! Directed by #AbhishekSharma. The film goes on the floor on January 6, 2020.”
The movie is a family comedy and revolves around the quirks of its characters.
Produced under the banner of Zee Studios, the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.
The flick set in the 90s is directed by Abhishek Sharma.