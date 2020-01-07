Movie is a family comedy and revolves around the quirks of its characters

Actor Manoj Bajpayee announced on social media that he started shooting for his upcoming comedy-drama ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram as he shared a picture of the shooting clapboard.

Earlier, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor also shared the poster of the movie saying: “Welcome aboard @diljitdosanjh, @BajpayeeManoj, and @fattysanashaikh for our next production! Directed by #AbhishekSharma. The film goes on the floor on January 6, 2020.”

The movie is a family comedy and revolves around the quirks of its characters.

Produced under the banner of Zee Studios, the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.