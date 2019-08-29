Actor will next be seen on Netflix’s ‘Mrs Serial Killer’

Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee at the screening of upcoming film "India's Most Wanted" in Mumbai, on May 20, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee says the digital space gives a lot of freedom but is against the use of violence and sex when not required to attract eyeballs.

“Web space gives you lot of freedom and one needs to be very responsible with this freedom. Using sex and violence just to attract the eyeballs is something that I don’t agree with when it’s not even required,” said Bajpayee.

The actor is not new to the digital arena. He has previously starred in short films ‘Kriti’ and ‘Taandav’.

In India, debate has been raging on the digital space having some kind of censorship.

In an interview earlier, superstar Salman Khan had said there should be censorship for content on the digital space and that there should be an appointed body for the purpose.

But Bajpayee feels that the director’s should be given the right to censor their content.

“It’s always better to give the right to the directors to censor their films and they will do it. They need to be trusted upon,” he added.

The Indian National Award winner will soon be seen in Netflix’s ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ and Amazon Prime’s ‘The Family Guy’.