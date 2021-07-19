Taapsee Paanu in 'Looop Lapeta' Image Credit: Instagram.com/taapsee

Looks like another Bollywood film could be headed towards a digital outing with the makers of ‘Looop Lapeta’ now looking to release the Taapsee Pannu project on a streaming platform.

The movie, which is the official Hindi remake of the 1998 German film ‘Run Lola Run’, wrapped up its filming in February, but has been sitting on the backburner awaiting a release slot in cinemas with the COVID-19 pandemic making it all the more hard for them to roll the film out.

Film producer and fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar Image Credit: IANS

With several months of delay undertaken, producer Atul Kasbekar has now confirmed with entertainment portal Pinkvilla that a digital release in being considered. “Given the circumstances that we are in, it’s likely that we will look for an OTT [over-the-top of digjtal] premiere. It’s not locked in stone yet, but if there are huge films like ‘Toofaan’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’, and so on releasing on OTT, then now it’s cool to be one or the other,” Kasbekar told the website.

Over the weekend, Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofan’ released on Amazon Prime Video after months of delay. The sports drama, which has opened to mixed reviews, was earlier slated to release in theatre. Similarly, Pannu’s ‘Haseen Dillruba’, which dropped earlier this month on Netflix, was also scheduled to roll out in cinemas but ended up going digital instead.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on ‘Toofan’ Image Credit: Supplied

“Technically, our film will probably rewrite a lot of chapters, which is something I am really proud of. Especially when it comes to the camera work done by an absolute genius called Yash Khanna. So just like the original ‘Run Lola Run’, which set a whole technical benchmark, I think we are going to do the same. I have told my DOP that ‘if you don’t get nominated for award functions, then there is a travesty of justice’,” Kasbekar added.

Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola in the original, which followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.

Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, ‘Looop Lapeta’ is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Kasbekar), and Aayush Maheshwari.