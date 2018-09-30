In what appears to be a misplaced sense of a saviour-complex, the one-time teen idol Lindsay Lohan came under fire for posting a bizarre ten-minute video which documents her attempts to separate two children on a sidewalk in what appears to be Moscow from their parents, on Friday night. The video ends with her getting punched in the face by an irate mother.

The Instagram live video shows The Parent Trap star, 32, approaching a homeless family calling them “Syrian refugees”, claiming she’s worried about them.

She’s then seen propositioning the young boys with an offer to take them to a hotel to watch a film. Her tone is at first cajoling, patronising and soon shifts to defiance and blame.

“You should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you can for your children, so they have a better life,” Lohan tell the woman, who appears confused at Lohan’s interest in them.

They try to move away from the Mean Girls actress, but Lohan is relentless and accuses the parents of child trafficking and “ruining Arabic culture”.

Lohan is also heard yelling at the children who continued to follow their parents. “They’re trafficking children, I won’t leave until I take you, now I know who you are, don’t f--- with me.”

As soon as the video was uploaded, the star, who has publicly battled addiction, was lambasted on social media with several expressing how appalled they were at her behaviour.

@tariqnasheed posted on Twitter: “It’s amazing how a woman can walk up to an innocent family and try to kidnap one of their children while streaming the crime live, and there are no talks of charging this person #LindsayLohan.

Many expressed their shock too. Tina Marie tweeted: “Lindsay, Lindsay, Lindsay... not everyone in the world knows who [expletive] you are, so why would this mother just give up her children to a complete strange white woman? Have you completely lost your mind?? Of course, you got punched! Don’t mess w/a mamabear #LindsayLohan @lindsaylohan.”

Another social media user had a legitimate question: “Is this like the non-Disney version of Parent Trap? #LindsayLohan.