More than a week after Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted into a hospital in Mumbai for COVID-19 and the complications arising from it, her spokesperson told the local media that her condition is now stable even though she still remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
According a report in Bollywood Hungama, the singer’s spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said: “Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give a nod.”
The singer had developed pneumonia, possibly a complication from COVID-19, and is now being constantly monitored at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
In the last few days, contradicting health reports about her well-being have been doing the rounds which prompted her relative to urge the media not to circulate rumours or unverified reports.
Her sister, Bollywood singing legend Asha Bhosle, had also stated in the media that the family is also performing prayers for Mangeshkar’s speedy recovery.
The Bharat Ratna awardee is considered one of India’s biggest pop culture icons. She has sung more than 25,000 songs in Indian films and has lent her voice to songs in over 36 Indian languages.