Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Supplied

The apartment where Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead is reportedly now up for rent with the owners of the duplex flat in Bandra — a suburb in Mumbai — looking for a new tenant to snap up the property.

The late Bollywood actor died by hanging in the apartment on June 14 last year. His death sparked an investigation that saw several Indian authorities including the Mumbai Police, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation involved.

While findings by the medical board of AIIMS India concluded in September 2020 that the actor’s death was a case of suicide, the CBI is still to conclude whether Rajput died by suicide or was there was foul play involved.

Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Dil Bechara' Image Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

In the midst of this, the owners of the apartment where Rajput was staying reportedly concluded it’s time to find a new tenant for the place. According to a report by India Today, Rajput had rented out the three-bedroom, two-floor apartment for Rs450,000 per month and it was put back on the market six months after his death.

“The flat has been up in the market for a while now. After [the] second wave [of COVID-19], we are witnessing a slowdown in big-ticket rentals. Also, the fact that Sushant stayed there, has been a deterrent. A few Bollywood personalities looking for [a] house were shown the flat, but they didn’t opt for it. Landlords are also reluctant to rent flats to stars,” a property broker was quoted by the news entity.

Yesterday, on the actor’s first death anniversary, several fans congregated outside the apartment building to light a candle in his memory. Rajput’s family held a small religious ceremony in his honour, while several Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Pulkit Samrat paid tribute to Rajput on social media. The actor’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also wrote a touching post about him.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Instagram/RheaChakraborty

However, all eyes were on Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, at the time of his death. She also penned an emotional tribute to the late star, posting: “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me….”