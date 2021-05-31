Days after an arrest was made in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the late actor’s former domestic helps were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning.
The news comes days after the NCB arrested the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani in a drug-related case, nabbing him in Hyderabad and keeping him in custody until June 1.
“After Siddharth Pithani’s arrest, NCB has summoned deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former domestic helps Neeraj and Keshav for questioning, in the drugs case linked to Rajput’s death,” NCB sources told ANI.
The NCB has been probing the drugs angle in the actor’s death case. It started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.
Pithani’s arrest also came almost two and half months after it filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 33 people, including Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood drugs mafia probe linked to Rajput’s death.
Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, sparking outcry among his fans and prompting his family to demand a probe into his demise.
