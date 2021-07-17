Bollywood star had to struggle to put on the pounds to appear pregnant on screen

Kriti Sanon in 'Mimi' Image Credit: Maddock Films

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is the latest celebrity who had to undergo a weight transformation to play the role of an expectant mother in her upcoming film ‘Mimi’.

However, Sanon said that putting on 15kgs to play a surrogate mother in the upcoming comedy film was a difficult task for the actress who calls herself naturally slim.

“Being blessed with a great metabolism, I’ve always been able to eat whatever I want. Owing to this, it wasn’t easy for me to put on the kilos. From devouring the oiliest possible breakfast, to gorging on the sugariest of sweets, I had to stuff myself with way more food than normal,” Sanon told IANS about her journey in packing on the pounds.

Kriti Sanon in 'Mimi' Image Credit: Maddock Films

But even that wasn’t easy for her. Speaking to Times Now News, Sanon said: “I am someone who’s never been on a diet. I eat everything from pizza to butter chicken. So everyone was stressed as to how I’d be able to put on the weight. Even I was stressed about how will I do it. I had to really increase my appetite, I had to eat more than I normally do. Everything you are asked not to have was basically what I was having constantly. And finally, when we saw the 15 kg on screen, it really made a difference.”

Sanon also revealed she was forbidden to work out during this weight gain and forced to snack every two hours.

‘Mimi’, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, is a story about a small town girl who agrees to be a surrogate for a couple in exchange for money only to be told later that they don’t want the baby anymore. The film streams on July 30 onwards on Netflix.

Kangana Ranaut in 'Thalaivi' Image Credit: Supplied

Sanon isn’t the first celebrity who has had to increase their weight for a role. Kangana Ranaut packed on 20kgs as to play the role of politician Jayalalitha in ‘Thalaivi’. She then shed it all to get ready for ‘Dhaakad’.

Ayushmann Khurranna and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’. Image Credit: Supplied