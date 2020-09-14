Actress Kiara Advani on Monday dropped a teaser of her upcoming film ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ and introduced her character Indoo Gupta.
The video drops hints that the team of the film will be bringing something for viewers on September 16.
Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications.
The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.
‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.