The Bollywood actor is encouraging his co-star to wash her hands and stay safe

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/kartikaaryan/

On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor’s 23rd birthday on March 6, the actor received wishes from every corner, but a unique one came from Kartik Aaryan who wished to initiate the ‘Wash Your Hands’ initiative in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram as he wished his ‘Dostana 2’ co-star, along with a special wish to stop the deadly virus from spreading across India.

The actor, who recently promoted the International Indian Film Academy Awards (2020), saw the event postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak that has affected more than 100,000 people globally.