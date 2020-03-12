Kareena Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently made her Instagram debut and set the internet on fire channelled her 'slow-motion love' in a sizzling video on Thursday. She shared a video from the sets of her upcoming comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium.'

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a scintillating video, where she is seen dressed as a cop, donning London cop jacket with a pair of black leather pants, she is seen walking across a London Street sporting a no-makeup look with hair tied in a top bun. The slow-motion video sees her walking in style with Imagine Dragons' 'Believer' song in the background. She captioned the video as, " Oh how I love slo-mo shots... captured by the mad @homster"

The intriguing video has been shot by Homi Adajania, the director of 'Angrezi Medium.' In the caption, the 'Jab We Met' actor showcased her love for slow-motion shots. Kareena has been leaving the fans in awe by sharing photos of herself and her family with captions that are truly unmissable.