Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has been away from the silver screen since 2015, says painting has kept him occupied.
“Yes. It has been a while. There’s nothing really which is keeping me away... The time that I was not visible to anyone, I was painting,” he said. “That’s one avenue that has opened up for me and it seems quite promising. It is a lot of fun. It is something I create on my own and [don’t] rely on or depend on someone.”
The 37-year-old actor is happy to have film projects lined up.
“There is a project which is going to be released soon which is called ‘Aadat’. We have completed shooting for it and there’s ‘Boss: Baap of Special Services’, which will come out in July. There’s a lot coming,” he said.
‘Aadat’ is a thriller directed by Bhushan Patel. It also stars his wife Bipasha Basu.
This will be the second time Grover will be seen starring with Basu. They previously starred in ‘Alone’, which released in 2015.