Actor will next be seen opposite wife Bipasha Basu in thriller ‘Aadat’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Image Credit: Supplied

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has been away from the silver screen since 2015, says painting has kept him occupied.

“Yes. It has been a while. There’s nothing really which is keeping me away... The time that I was not visible to anyone, I was painting,” he said. “That’s one avenue that has opened up for me and it seems quite promising. It is a lot of fun. It is something I create on my own and [don’t] rely on or depend on someone.”

The 37-year-old actor is happy to have film projects lined up.

“There is a project which is going to be released soon which is called ‘Aadat’. We have completed shooting for it and there’s ‘Boss: Baap of Special Services’, which will come out in July. There’s a lot coming,” he said.

‘Aadat’ is a thriller directed by Bhushan Patel. It also stars his wife Bipasha Basu.