Comedian Kapil Sharma is in the eye of the storm for being caught on camera losing his cool.
On February 22, while exiting Mumbai airport seated on a wheelchair, he reportedly had a spat with photographers and media personnel who were attempting to take his pictures.
The comedian was later also reportedly heard screaming on camera.
Eyewitnesses claim Sharma’s bodyguard pushed people, asking them to step back. At one point, people claim Sharma was shouting himself.
The actor has had previous instances where he reportedly lost his cool in public. His infamous fight with co-star Sunil Grover on a flight has been spoken about extensively, where Sharma reportedly threw a shoe at Grover.