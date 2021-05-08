Bollywood star confirmed the news on Instagram and is currently under quarantine in India

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity in India to test positive for COVID-19.

The ‘Queen’ star confirmed the news on Instagram, adding that she is currently under quarantine and will “demolish it”.

“I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive,” Ranaut wrote in her post.

“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people,” she added.

Ranaut has been in the news these past few days after her Twitter account was permanently removed for repeatedly violating the micro-blogging site’s policy on “hateful conduct and abusive behavior.”

The move came following a controversial tweet related to the post-election result violence in Bengal.

In the wake of the suspension, Delhi-based designers Rimzim Dadu and Anand Bhushan put out statements that they will never work with Ranaut again.

“In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech,” posted Bhushan on Instagram.

Dadu also took to his Instagram Stories to post a statement that read: “Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaborations with Kangana Ranaut from our social channels.”

News of Ranaut testing positive comes days after reports came in that Deepika Padukone and her family are battling the virus. Shilpa Shetty also confirmed her family has tested positive.