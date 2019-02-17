Comedian Kanan Gill will return to Dubai to perform at the Laughter Night series on March 1. The actor, who became famous through his YouTube series Pretentious Movie Reviews, is now one of India’s most popular stand-ups and performed more than 1,000 shows around the world. In 2017, he made his Bollywood debut in the film Noor starring Sonakshi Sinha.
The Laughter Night series has seen top names perform in the past, including Abish Mathew, Varun Thakur and Biswa Kalyan.
Gill’s show will be held at the Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School, Jumeirah. Tickets start at Dh50 and are available online.