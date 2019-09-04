The actress was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

kalkikanmani Verified It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite cavemanߥ? Image Credit:

Actress Kalki Koechlin has acknowleged her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on social media.

Koechlin took to Instagram to share shared a loved-up photograph with her beau.

“It’s always a Sunday when I’m with my favourite caveman,” she captioned the image, which she posted on Sunday.

In the image, Hershberg is seen kissing Koechlin on her cheek.

Reacting to the ‘Dev.D’ actress’ post, Hershberg commented: “Kalki, you just put such a big silly smile on my face my cutie.”