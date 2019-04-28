The South Korean talents busted some mean dance moves like Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria

Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood producer Karan Johar had a point when he tweeted: “It’s official, the world is hooked onto the ‘Gili Gili Akkha’ fever! @Official_IN2IT is killing it with #TheJawaaniSong!”

The South Korean group, In2It, took to Twitter on Sunday to upload a Bollywood-style dance video replicating a string of moves made popular by ‘Student Of The Year 2’ talents Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.

The seven members of the K-Pop group — Yoo Jiahn, Jung Yeon-tae, Hwang In-ho, Han Hyun-uk, Lee In-pyo, Kim Sung-hyun and Isaac Voo — are perfectly synchronised with their dance moves in the video and seem to be having blast.

‘The Jawaani Song’ is remix of Kishore Kumar’s 1970s hit track featuring Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan. The updated version sees a buffed Shroff dancing skilfully with Sutaria and Pandey in the upcoming film.

Kapoor, who featured in the original song, has already given his stamp of approval.

“I feel there is no harm in recreating songs. The original track came out four decades ago. Many youngsters were not aware of the song, but today, everyone knows it because of the remix. [After the remix version released], they all went back and searched for the original song on the Internet. I haven’t seen the song, but I have heard it. It has a nice tune. Also, Karan has officially bought the rights of the number. So, his intentions are honest,” said Kapoor in a separate interview with an English daily in India.

The remix has already clocked more than 50 million views and the K-Pop version has already got nearly 15,000 views since its release yesterday.