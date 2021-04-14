Is Malaika Arora engaged to Arjun Kapoor? The question has been on the minds of fans ever since Arora put up a post on Instagram that has left her fandom in dilemma.
The actress-model posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Tuesday, where she is seen flashing a rock that could be the size of a fist. Well, it could.
The cushion cut diamond was enough to get people talking, however, the accompanying text that read like a promotional post left everyone confused.
Arora and Kapoor had been dating for quite a while before they went public with their relationship. Both Kapoor and Arora even tested positive for the coronavirus at the same time last year.
Arora was earlier married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan, while Kapoor was dating their sister, Arpita Khan.
Kapoor had no such post on his Instagram, which is currently peppered with posts of his upcoming music video with Rakul Preet Singh, titled ‘Dil Hai Deewana’.