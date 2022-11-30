Sharing video footage of their priceless moments on November 26, Demetriades wrote: “The irony of wishing you on social media is not lost , but for me this is more of an appreciation post . I couldn’t think of a more apt song for one of few humans I’ve met in my life that is the true definition of authentic, I’m inspired each day by your sheer dedication , focus and most of all unflinching nature that you go through life with . There isn’t anyone like you , and that’s because you truly do it “ your way “ and for that , you should be proud .Happy birthday my love, things are only getting better.”