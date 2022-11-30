Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal celebrated his milestone 50th birthday with family and friends. The lavish party, hosted by girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, was onboard a yacht. In pictures shared by Gabriella, the actor can be seen celebrating with son Arik, and other guests.
The dress code seemed to have been white, as guests could be seen wearing various shades of the colour.
Sharing video footage of their priceless moments on November 26, Demetriades wrote: “The irony of wishing you on social media is not lost , but for me this is more of an appreciation post . I couldn’t think of a more apt song for one of few humans I’ve met in my life that is the true definition of authentic, I’m inspired each day by your sheer dedication , focus and most of all unflinching nature that you go through life with . There isn’t anyone like you , and that’s because you truly do it “ your way “ and for that , you should be proud .Happy birthday my love, things are only getting better.”
Rampal and the South African model met through common friends and began dating in 2018. The couple have a three year old on Arik Rampal. Rampal was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.