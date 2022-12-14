Talking about the trailer, Bam said, "Taaza Khabar is a complete entertainer with elements of action, drama and romance. The show captures the ups and downs of human wishes and wants. This is also my digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar, which is a special feeling in itself and the love I have received for this is unimaginable, especially from my co-stars. Everyone on set was an expert at their job but it was a first for me and I'm thankful for all the relationships I cultivated on set. We have worked with all our hearts to bring this story to life and all I can say is viewers can expect anything and everything from this show."