The dup will perform in the UAE this November in an outdoors concert

One year after they performed live in Dubai in a four-hour concert, Indian singers Shaan and KK are set for their comeback on November 22 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

With decades worth of songs to their name, the Bollywood singers are expected to perform some of their most popular tracks from films and their respective private albums when they perform.

The award-winning Shaan is expected to belt out his biggest hits, including ‘Suno Na’ from ‘Jhankaar Beats’, ‘Musu Musu Ha Si’ from ‘Pyaar Main Kabhi Kabhi’, ‘Tanha Dil’, ‘Bhool Ja’ and other songs from films such as ‘Fanaa’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, among others.

While KK, whose full name is Krishnakumar Kunnath, is also expected to go live with his most popular songs from his private albums, including ‘Pal’ and ‘Dosti’, in addition to ‘Tadap Tadap Ke’ from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Kya Mujhe Pyar Hain’ from ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Tu Jo Mila’ from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and more.