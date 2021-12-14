Guru Randhawa Image Credit: Supplied

Indian rapper and singer Guru Randhawa is all set to rock out with fans over a New Year’s Eve concert in Ras Al Khaimah that will take place against the backdrop of a massive fireworks display.

The event organised by the Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Organizing Committee, TruckersUAE and Coreme will also feature camping, a dance show, food trucks, a lounge, a gaming corner and a family and kids’ area at Al Marjan Island.

Apart from Randhawa’s performance and all the activities that guests can participate in, audiences might also witness history being made with a fireworks display that will attempt to break two Guinness World Records.

The emirate’s organising committee will pull out all the stops for the display that will feature pyrodrones, various lights and shapes, and will run for 12 minutes. The spectacle will cover a 4.7km area along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village.

Randhawa is a chart-topping singer, songwriter and composer who is best known for his catchy Bollywood and Punjabi hits such as ‘Patola’, ‘Naach Meri Rani’, ‘High Rated Gabru’ and ‘Suit Suit’.

The New Year’s Eve festivities will take place at two areas on Al Marjan Island area with two separate ticketing options. The first is the Concert Village, where Guru Randhawa will perform. Tickets for the Concert Village start from Dh100 for one person and Dh170 for two people. Tickets for children from 7-14 years are Dh50 and entry for kids below 6 is free.

Participants who’ve booked concert tickets can opt to book space to camp on-site. Camping space rental starts from Dh100. To book the camp area, each person in the camp should have an individual Concert Village ticket. Concert Village ticket holders will get access to Randhawa’s performance and lounge area with a DJ, food trucks, kids’ village and fireworks show.

Participants who book the camping area at the Concert Village will be allotted a camping area on the morning of December 31 and have to check-in on the camping site by 3pm on December 31.

The second event is at the Viewing Village which has free entry. Participants can also book the space for camping on-site. Participants who book the Viewing Village camp area will have access to the camp area from December 30 from 3pm onwards.

After the event ends on January 1, 2022, at 3am, campers can opt to leave immediately or spend the night and head out the next morning.