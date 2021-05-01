Bollywood actor also served in the Indian Army before pursuing a career in acting

Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Image Credit: Instagram.com/neilnitinmukesh

Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died late Friday following complications stemming from COVID-19. He was 52.

Kanwarpal was a popular face on TV, films and web shows in India. His death was mourned by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit who posted a tribute to the late star on Twitter.

“Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.”

After serving in the Indian Army, Kanwarpal made his acting debut in 2003, starring in films such as ‘Page 3’ ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’, ‘Murder 2’, ‘2 States’ and more. He also starred in several TV shows, including ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ and Anil Kapoor’s ‘24’.

Several members of the film and TV fraternity paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

“Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you,” posted actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Instagram.

“A man who lent dignity to everything he did, #BikramjeetKanwarpal carried the Fauji stamp. Jai Hind, Sir,” tweeted music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani.

“Another cherished colleague falls prey to #COVID19. He was a good man, along with being a good actor, with a penchant for comedy. Will miss him,” tweeted Ranvir Shorey.

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava tweeted: “Can’t believe Major Biz is gone. Worked with him many times. Knew him since 2004. He was such a wonderful human being and so great to work with. Always so warm and enthusiastic about life and films. You will be sorely missed Major.”

Actress Pooja Bhatt also paid tribute, writing: “Oh No.. this is devastating. He did his first film with me in 2002. I still have a photo album he meticulously put together of our schedule in Spiti.”