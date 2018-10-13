Saif Ali Khan says playing shrewd, money-minded diamond merchant Shakun Kothari in his upcoming film Baazaar was a challenge. The 48-year-old, who recently won rave reviews for his Netflix show Sacred Games, said he had to get first-hand experience to get into the mind of a businessman.

“I have always had a cursory knowledge of the markets... speaking to friends and reading books by people like Warren Buffet have been very interesting. To research this specific part, I drew on many personal equations and characters in Bombay I know. The Gujarati businessman is a definite type...the trick was to make him scary and tough and very cool! The accent also had to work, No caricature,” he explains.

Baazaar, set in the backdrop of money and power around the stock market, also stars Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte and debutant Rohan Mehra. It’s scheduled to release in the UAE on October 25.