Mumbai: Actress Gracy Singh at "Global Excellence Awards 2019" in Mumbai on Oct 12, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Gracy Singh will return to the small screen as deity Santoshi Maa.

The ‘Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India’ actress earlier played the title role in ‘Santoshi Maa’, which aired from 2015 to 2017.

Now, she will star in the socio-mythology show titled ‘Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’, a new narrative that will focus on a different aspect of Vrat Kathayein (stories about ritual fasting).

The show will present diverse beliefs and practices behind the emergence of every vrat (fasting).

“Fans and well-wishers keep asking me the reason I take up only select roles when I am constantly offered various roles. Well, the reason is that with every character, I look for something deep that I can connect with on a personal level,” Singh said.

“The character of Maa Santoshi in my first stint with ‘Santoshi Maa’, was extremely fulfilling for me and to bring out the essence once again, is surreal. Playing a divine character isn’t easy, but there’s an unexplainable positivity that it brings along.”