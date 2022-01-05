New posters for upcoming romantic drama ‘Gehraiyaan’ were release on its lead star Deepika Padukone’s birthday on January 5.
The Amazon Original movie’s global release date was also postponed from January 25 to February 11.
“On this special day, a little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!” wrote Padukone on Instagram along with an image of her character Alisha.
Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared a carousel of the evocative posters on Instagram. The ‘Gully Boy’ star plays Zain, who appears to be Alisha’s love interest.
Ananya Panday stars as Tia while Dhairya Karwa plays Karan in the movie directed by Shakun Batra.
The trailer was released on December 20, and hinted at a complex and emotional love story told in a modern way.
“‘Gehraiyaan’ for me is a not just a movie,” Batra had said earlier in a statement. “It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around.”
The movie is produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films and will release on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories on February 11.