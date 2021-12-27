Urfi Javed Image Credit: Instagram.com/urf7i

Urfi Javed may be a darling of the media with her outrageous fashion sense and her blase statements, but in a recent post on social media, the former ‘Bigg Boss’ star revealed that behind the facade, there have been times when she harboured suicidal thoughts.

“You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now!” Javed started her Instagram post, unclear as to what triggered the outburst. “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life.”

As a popular face on the small screen, Javed is perhaps best known for portraying the role of Avni in ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by Aarti in ‘Meri Durga’ and Bella in ‘Bepannaah’. She also participated as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season one and won hearts and notoriety with her attitude and style.

Urfi Javed Image Credit: Instagram.com/urf7i

Following her ouster from the reality show, she has remained in the press due to her racy fashion sense, with her social media account peppered with images of her unique looks. However, this current post by the actress is far removed from her most recent messages.

“My life was seriously [expletive] up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live,” Javed continued in the same post, while adding: “I still don’t have a lot of money, successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today (trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way.”

Javed, 24, ended her post by saying: “Some pep talk before the year ends! Get up, fight, repeat. You’re stronger than the situations around you.”

While Javed hasn’t mentioned what triggered the post, the actress does belong to an industry that has seen many stars out of work and struggling with a steady source of income with shoots shut on account of the pandemic. India also recorded an alarming rise in celebrity suicides since the pandemic hit in 2020 with popular names such as Kushal Punjabi, Sejal Sharma, Preksha Mehta and Sandeep Nahar tragically dying by reportedly taking their own lives.