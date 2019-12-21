Emraan Hashmi on Friday shared pictures from Slovakia after the shoot for his upcoming mystery-thriller ‘Chehre’ wrapped up.

The 40-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share the pictures from the last schedule in Slovakia along with Amitabh Bachchan.

“And it’s a wrap for the #chehrein Slovakia schedule. Kudos to the entire team that pushed themselves and shot in -12 degrees. I, on the other hand, was snugly packed with 9 layers of clothing,” Hashmi he said.

‘Chehre’ also features Kriti Kharbanda in a lead role. Directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit, the movie is a suspense thriller.

In the movie, Bachchan will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, while Hashmi will play the role of a business tycoon.

The announcement of the movie was made by Bachchan on April 11 this year on his social media.

On the professional front, Hashmi was last seen in the movie ‘Why Cheat India’ alongside Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Meanwhile, Bachchan was last seen in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ along with Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ along with Ayushmann Khurana.