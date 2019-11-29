Lead actor Salman Khan and the makers of the film are yet to respond

A still from the controversial song in the movie Dabangg 3. Image Credit: YouTube

Mumbai: #BoycottDabangg3 has been trending on Twitter all through Friday morning after a section of netizens claimed that they are upset with Salman Khans upcoming movie "Dabangg 3" because the film allegedly hurts religious sentiments of Hindus.

They claim a scene in the song "Hud hud Dabangg", which shows sadhus clad in saffron are dancing with guitars in their hands, is aimed at "maligning" and "insulting" Hindu sentiment and culture, and hence demanded boycott of the film.

Since Friday morning, Twitter has been abuzz with angry tweets from netizens who demand that the film should be boycotted. As a result, the hashtag #BoycottDabangg3 started trending.

One user tweeted: "#BoycottDabangg3. In the film, Sages have been depicted as dancing with @BeingSalmanKhan in a hideous and objectionable manner on the bank of a river. Some Sages are shown playing guitar in a western style."

Another wrote: "Bollywood is doing all such miserable things for only fame and money. They are not bother about our religious sentiments....We have to made them to think on it. Strong demand #BoycottDabangg3".

Another user posted: "We are proud of our Sadhu, Maharshi who gave us many useful inventions to whom the whole world is following now! Insulating such great Sadhus is insulting our culture!! #BoycottDabangg3".

Yet another tweet stated: "#BoycottDabangg3. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has claimed that the film has hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community".

Demanding an apology from the film's lead actor and co-producer Salman Khan, a user tweeted: "#BoycottDabangg3. Salman Khan has to apologise for the degrading our Hindu saints. Will he dare to say or show something on maulvis ??"

Salman Khan and the makers of the film are yet to react on the same.