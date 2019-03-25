‘Chhapaak’ is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal

Image Credit: Instagram

Actress Deepika Padukone on Monday unveiled the first look from her upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’, in which she plays real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

In the image, the ‘Padmaavat’ star is seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face.

“A character that will stay with me forever... Malti. Shoot begins today! ‘Chhapaak’. Releasing January 10, 2020,” she tweeted.

Padukone is also a producer for the movie, which will be directed by Meghna Gulzar.

“It’s a very important story and it’s a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it,” Padukone had said earlier.

The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

Padukone’s look has been lauded by the film fraternity.

Actress Huma Qureshi reacted: “Wow! This is going to be epic”, while Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Beautiful. Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar and the entire team deserve to be given credit for this remarkably accurate visual portrayal.”