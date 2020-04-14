Radhika Apte Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood stars Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey, Aparshakti Khurana and Fatima Sana Shaikh have come together to encourage people to be productive during lockdown through the campaign #AageKiSoch (Think Ahead), which also has playback star Jonita Gandhi rapping for the first time.

The music video aims at encouraging the youth to spend this time at home productively and engage in activities that will upskill their existing knowledge base and prepare them for the new world post the COVID-19.

Written and composed by reality show ‘Dil Hai Hindustani 2’ winner Akshay Dhawan and Shashwat Singh, the music video also includes Naveen Polishetty, Anto Philip, Shantanu Maheshwari, Rohit Raj, Karan Tacker, Abish Mathew, Akansha Ranjan, Elnaaz Norouzi, Naser and Vineeth.

Vikrant Massey Image Credit: IANS

Talking about her experience, Apte said: “These are trying times for all of us, going through a global pandemic. The initiative #AageKiSoch is a great solution to utilise this time in the best possible manner and it encourages people to work on their skills. I can now finally focus on learning something new which I have wanted to for a while. It’s a fantastic forward looking idea, so once the lockdown is over you’re all set to take on the world. I’m glad that I could be a part of spreading this message.”

“This global pandemic has broken the monotony of our lifestyle. The initiative — #AageKiSoch, encourages people to make the most of this time. It can be anything, pursuing a long due hobby or developing and mastering a new skill, something to keep your morale up during these tough times. This exercise will not only help reduce the panic but by the end of it people will emerge as a new and fresh version of themselves. I feel privileged to be a part of this initiative,” Massey added.

Sana Sheikh said that the “most challenging part during this time is staying indoors and keeping our morale up”.