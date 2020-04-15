Jewellery designer broke the news that her staff has tested positive for COVID-19

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali Image Credit: IANS

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and Sussanne Khan’s sister revealed on Twitter that her house help has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated.

“Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. Folded hands,” said Khan on Twitter on April 14.

She also gave a shout out to the swift intervention by medical staff of Mumbai in handling the situation.

“Have to say the @mybmc and their docs in Mumbai is amazing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation and picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swiftly & timely. They showed kindness and humanity and treated him with dignity,” said Khan Ali, tagging politician Aaditya Thackeray.