A file photo of Ranveer Singh, centre, at the Zee Cine Awards in Mumbai. Image Credit: Supplied

Mumbai: Zee Cine Awards 2020 will now only be shot as a televised show and it has been cancelled for the general public to avoid mass gatherings following the coronavirus outbreak.

The ceremony will be held here on March 13.

"As a measure of precaution on account of the continuing concern over the COVID 19, the ceremony for ZEE's annual film awards property - Zee Cine Awards 2020 stands cancelled for general public to avoid mass gatherings. Instead the awards will now only be shot as a televised show," read a statement.