Image Credit:

Chitrangda Singh is all set to make her digital debut as an actress and a producer, with a musical drama web series. The shoot of the series begins at the end of the year.

“I will be starting to shoot for a web series at the end of the year or the beginning of next year. So, there is a bit of free time at the moment. The series is will be a musical drama. I am excited because I was waiting to do something interesting. It’s been a long time since I have acted in a project,” said Singh.

She also revealed she is developing the series under her production banner.

The actress has ventured into production in the past with the 2018 film ‘Soorma’, a biopic of former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh. She said that as a producer she wants to support content that is interesting and engaging.