Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a proud workaholic, but she also knows a thing or two about having fun and learning to let go. From taking lush vacations with her better half to celebrating Holi, Chopra Jonas is all about seizing the moment. Here's a look at her fabulous life that's a crash course on 'carpe diem'.
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn't let her new baby Malti hamper her freedom. Just like most mothers out there who are an ace at multi-tasking, Chopra seems to have figured out on balancing her baby and her need to travel. Here's a look at her catching up with her friend who has a baby in a similar age bracket as Malti.
As much as Priyanka Chopra Jonas' loves her ghee-soaked Indian parathas, she also loves the ocean. When the going gets tough, you often see her with her loved-up husband Nick Jonas making the most of the waves and the ocean. The two are often seen enjoying sunsets together.
In a recent interview, she said that when she turns 40 she hopes to have sand between her toes. And she has lived up to that promise. When it comes to enjoying the sun, there's no beating Priyanka Chopra. Her life in Los Angeles is all about work and play in the sun.
While she looks amazing in a bikini, there's no denying that Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys biting into waffles and fried chicken too. Her Instagram is filled with posts that chronicle her fabulous life.
Priyanka Chopra can swing it with work and play. Here's a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' letting the inner-child in her run free.
One of the most amazing things about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' is how rooted she's towards Indian traditions and celebrations. Every Holi, the Indian festival of colours, she makes sure that she has fun even if she is in Los Angeles, away from India. Here's full marks to her pop-idol Nick Jonas for being a total sport and playing holi with her. Watching these two drenched in water and colours is one feel-good portrait.
It's not easy to make friends in a foreign land. But Priyanka Chopra Jonas' has proved that it's never too late to start afresh. After a bombastic career in Bollywood, she looked to West to conquer new frontiers. But she made sure that she wasn't all alone. Here's a look at her good friend Lilly Singh, who's often spotted hanging out with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra is also going great guns on the work front. She has some plum projects such as 'Citadel' and 'Jee Le Zara' from Bollywood coming up. Who said that you can't be an A-lister and ace party person -- all rolled into one?
