Hina Khan Image Credit: AP

Popular television actress Hina Khan made a stunning debut at the red carpet of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival as she chose a sparkling gown by Lebanese designer, Ziad Nakad.

Khan, known for her roles in shows such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, wore the glittery grey gown with a moderate trail and a plunging neckline.

The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to express her excitement. She posted a black and white photograph of herself posing for the shutterbugs.

“Cannes 2019. The picture is just not ‘a’ picture. God’s sign. Shining star,” she captioned the image.

She will also be a speaker at India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of the festival, which will run until May 25.