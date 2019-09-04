File photo: Sridevi Boney Kapoor Image Credit: AFP

Indian icon Sridevi’s producer husband Boney Kapoor hoped that his late wife’s newly-unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Singapore on September 4 would serve as a “reminder of the legacy she leaves behind”.

In a message to Gulf News over the phone minutes after the grand unveiling, Kapoor -- who is currently in Singapore with his children -- said his family and he were overwhelmed by the respect and love that continues to come his wife’s way even after her death. In February 2018, India and its legion of movie-mad fans woke up to the tragic news that Sridevi died in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub.

“She was my wife and i love her & loved her beyond imagination but I also respected her art, the passion and dedication with which she committed herself to her work,” said Kapoor, adding that the wax figure would serve as an apt reminder about her long-enduring legacy.

“But an hour such as this, makes it abundantly evident that she lives on through her work,” he said.

The legendary actress’ wax figure was installed at Madam Tussauds in Singapore today, September 4. Kapoor and his daughters were a part of the glorious homage. It’s not the first time that Kapoor has tweeted his adoration for his wife.

“Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever,” tweeted Boney Kapoor. He also posted a video of the making of the iconic statue of Sridevi, dressed in the legendary golden outfit worn in her 1987 sci-fi blockbuster Mr India, directed by Oscar nominated director Shekhar Kapoor.

It was on Sridevi’s birth anniversary that news emerged that Madam Tussauds in Singapore will honour India’s first superstar with a place in their tourist-flooded museum.

They tweeted their momentous decision with:

“Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor … As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it’s an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!#Sridevi.”

Kapoor was quick to acknowledge their gesture. Sridevi was 54 when the news of her sudden tragic death emerged in the UAE.