Bhupesh Pandya
Bhupesh Pandya Image Credit: Twitter
Bollywood actor and National School Of Drama alumnus Bhupesh Pandya, who played an endearing role in sperm donation comedy 'Vicky Donor', died on September 24 after his prolonged battle with lung cancer.

His alma mater, the prestigious National School Of Drama in India, announced the news in Hindi on their Twitter account.

Pandya has also features in films including 'Gandhi To Hitler' and 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.