Bollywood actor and National School Of Drama alumnus Bhupesh Pandya, who played an endearing role in sperm donation comedy 'Vicky Donor', died on September 24 after his prolonged battle with lung cancer.
His alma mater, the prestigious National School Of Drama in India, announced the news in Hindi on their Twitter account.
ALSO SEE
- The 'Queen' of controversy: Why Bollywood loves to hate Kangana Ranaut
- From baby bumps to COVID-19 recoveries, this is what Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma and Disha Patani have been up to this week
- From the editors: UAE cracks the whip on COVID-19 offenders and Indian banking woes deepen
- Bollywood: ‘Beyonse Sharma Jayegi’ and other songs that praise fair skin
Pandya has also features in films including 'Gandhi To Hitler' and 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.