From Anushka Sharma to Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood celebrities reflect on moments of gratitude on social media
Family, friends, work, love - celebs say Happy Gratitude Day
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to thank all his directors on World Gratitude Day – celebrated on September 21 - for believing in him. In the heartwarming post Khurrana shared pictures of himself with his directors and wrote, "On #WorldGratitudeDay, just want to express how thankful I am to all my directors who believe in me!”
Image Credit: Insta/ayushmannk
Mum-to-be Anushka Sharma had a positive message to share as well. She posted a gorgeous photo of herself striking a pose in a pool in black swimwear, writing, “‘Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance’ - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because ... ‘After all , we are all just walking each other home’ - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday.”
Image Credit: anushkasharma
‘Oye Jassie’ series star Tara Sutaria’s latest Instagram post is a totally stylish affair. The diva shared a dolled up picture of herself in a stunning pink blazer. She styled her attire with a chunky necklace, giving it a perfect glamorous touch. Beauty and fame - what's not to be grateful for?
Image Credit: tarasutaria
Another mum-to-be is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was spotted at Bandra all in white, is obviously feeling very thankful these days. Her Insta-shots are full of family, friends and laughter.
Image Credit: ANI
Tisca Chopra , who is known for her role in the movie ‘Good Newwz’, looks a bright spot. Here she is after a dubbing session in Mumbai. And yup, she’s all smiles – happy times then?
Image Credit: ANI
Tiger Shroff is refusing to rest on his laurels. He may have made a name for himself as an action star but now he’s trying his hand at another challenge – singing! On Monday, Shroff dropped the single ‘Unbelievable’ earning barrels of praise. He wrote, about the release, writing on Instagram, “ And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort❤️ #YouAreUnbelievable out now"
Image Credit: Insta/tigerjackieshroff
Taapsee Pannu is a ray of sunshine – and from the looks of it she knows and is thankful for all she is and all she has. The actress looks glamorous in the picture she captioned as, "And there was madness to her method...#RiseAndSmile".
Image Credit: insta/taapsee
'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actor Aditya Roy Kapoor was spotted in Bandra. The actor's casual look was on point. The actor wore a tank tee in grey and shorts. When it comes to fashion, Kapoor is known to keep it simple yet stylish. (This is something his fans are very, very grateful for.)
Image Credit: ANI
Varun Dhawan’s Insta account this year has read like a book of gratitude. From his dog to his relationship partner and more, he’s just been counting his blessings. You go Varun.
Image Credit: ANI