Actress hailed her father for being her rock and supporting her during tough times

Image Credit:

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was been embroiled in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation for several months, apologised to her father and retired army man Indrajit Chakraborty for putting him through ‘tough’ times.

On International Father’s Day, Chakraborty wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough, but I’m so proud to be your little girl. My daddy strongest ! Love you papa. Mishti #faujikibeti.”

She also posted a childhood picture of them playing holi, an Indian festival of colours.

It has been a turbulent year for Chakraborty as she came into focus after her actor boyfriend Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence last June. She was arrested and granted bail for her alleged role in abetting suicide. But Chakraborty has always maintained she’s innocent.

On June 14, Chakraborty published an emotional note on Rajput’s first death anniversary.

“There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me,” wrote Chakraborty. She also claimed that Rajput was her guardian angel.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Instagram/RheaChakraborty